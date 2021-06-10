Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $10,153,678.05 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of APO opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

