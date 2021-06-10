Insider Buying: Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) COO Purchases $111,713.36 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.