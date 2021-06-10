Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases £299.52 in Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($391.32).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.82) on Thursday. Grainger plc has a 52-week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

