Insider Buying: Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Acquires $299,997.36 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $299,997.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

