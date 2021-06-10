Insider Buying: Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

