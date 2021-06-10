InsaneCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $144,224.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00464250 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.01246892 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,480,020 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

