Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:INO.UN opened at C$10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.30 million and a PE ratio of -31.08. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.09 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

