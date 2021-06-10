ING Groep NV Sells 66 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $191.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

