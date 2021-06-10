ING Groep NV Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $634.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.21. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $274.51 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.