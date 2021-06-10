ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,466,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 213,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.