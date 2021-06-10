ING Groep NV Acquires 143 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

