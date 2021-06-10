Incent (INCNT) One Day Volume Hits $110,932.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Incent has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $110,932.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00062540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00189897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00202027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.31 or 0.01298760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,291.82 or 1.00210965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

