Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$42.00. The stock traded as high as C$42.36 and last traded at C$42.10, with a volume of 167368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$30.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3.8718874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

