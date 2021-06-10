IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,741.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,741 ($22.75) and last traded at GBX 1,733 ($22.64), with a volume of 501479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,729 ($22.59).

IMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

Get IMI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52.

In related news, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,029 shares of company stock worth $4,002,248 over the last 90 days.

IMI Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.