Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $224.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.73.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ITW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.31. 3,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.82.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
