Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $224.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.31. 3,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

