iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iCAD in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 8.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,529 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

