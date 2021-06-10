IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.84.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

