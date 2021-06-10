Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.03

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 161815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 964,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 681,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

