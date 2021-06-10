Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.69% of Houlihan Lokey worth $306,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

