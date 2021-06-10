Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,172 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,818% compared to the average daily volume of 132 put options.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of HST opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.