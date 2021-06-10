Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $121,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

