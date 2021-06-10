Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

