Homeros (HMR) Market Cap Hits $50.90 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $50.90 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.35 or 0.08504984 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

