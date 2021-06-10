Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $1,131,379.41 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $14,889,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $19,171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

