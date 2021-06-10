Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HKMPF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$34.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

