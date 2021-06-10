HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFJL. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $4,531,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000.

TFJL opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46.

