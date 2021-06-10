HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $372.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.52.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

