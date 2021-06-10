HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 138,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

