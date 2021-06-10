HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,283 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

IFF opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.