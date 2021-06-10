HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

AAON stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

