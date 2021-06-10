Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,797. The company has a market cap of C$662.33 million and a P/E ratio of 32.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.69. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.