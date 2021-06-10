HempCoin Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $3,382.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,125.47 or 0.99893048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,277,611 coins and its circulating supply is 262,142,461 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

