Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

