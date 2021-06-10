HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.01 ($94.13).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.00 ($87.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €76.27. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

