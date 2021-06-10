Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $168,125.22 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66.

Shares of HCAT opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.22. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

