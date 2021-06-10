Head-To-Head Survey: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Poshmark alerts:

This table compares Poshmark and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27%

7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 13.39 $16.84 million $1.25 37.08 Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.54 $56.00 million $1.24 73.60

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Overstock.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Poshmark on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.