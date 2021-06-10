Head-To-Head Review: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 5,207.90 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.57 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 299.77 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.27%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

