Head-To-Head Contrast: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) vs. Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vectura Group and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Geron -25,765.09% -38.89% -31.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and Geron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 5.14 $157.16 million $0.26 8.00 Geron $250,000.00 1,911.41 -$75.62 million ($0.28) -5.36

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vectura Group and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Geron has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 188.89%. Given Geron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Risk & Volatility

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

