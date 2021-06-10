Head-To-Head Contrast: DuPont de Nemours (DD) versus The Competition

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DuPont de Nemours to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion -$2.95 billion 25.05 DuPont de Nemours Competitors $12.97 billion $263.33 million 37.62

DuPont de Nemours has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DuPont de Nemours pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% DuPont de Nemours Competitors 4.60% 12.09% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37 DuPont de Nemours Competitors 175 994 1325 39 2.48

DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus target price of $82.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential downside of 0.66%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DuPont de Nemours has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours’ rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours rivals beat DuPont de Nemours on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

