Head to Head Contrast: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and Allianz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 0.00 -$8.65 million $0.20 N/A Allianz $160.43 billion 0.68 $7.78 billion N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Allianz 5.73% 10.41% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BRP Group and Allianz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Allianz 1 5 5 0 2.36

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Allianz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP Group beats Allianz on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

