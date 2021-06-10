Head-To-Head Comparison: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Exelixis 0 2 6 0 2.75

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.56, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.86%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 20.95 $129.09 million $0.91 43.27 Exelixis $987.54 million 7.23 $111.78 million $0.35 65.09

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exelixis. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 49.23% 174.48% 28.43% Exelixis 6.28% 3.47% 3.05%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Exelixis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

