HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.