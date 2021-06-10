HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITR. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.35.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITR stock opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$221.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.82.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.