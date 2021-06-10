Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $498.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.