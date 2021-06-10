Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.09 ($121.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLAG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €6.50 ($7.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €177.00 ($208.24). The company had a trading volume of 31,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €173.30 ($203.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €150.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

