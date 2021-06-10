Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $19,180.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $19,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,859.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.