Handshake Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Handshake has a total market cap of $95.55 million and approximately $471,368.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.08 or 0.06762717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.01640987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00450361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00159015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00730640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00459563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00373392 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 394,709,176 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

