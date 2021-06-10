Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $409.40

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 409.40 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 258723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.20 ($5.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFD shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £772.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.99.

In related news, insider Tom Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.