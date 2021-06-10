GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Financial Comparison

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crexendo and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 41.61% 42.41% 32.29% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 5.90 $7.94 million $0.47 11.15 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.09 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTT Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

Crexendo beats GTT Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice. It also provides transport services, such as Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers infrastructure services enabling transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services; advanced solutions, including security, hybrid cloud, database, and application management Its IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

