Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

ASR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $182.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

